How long was last year’s national anthem?

There are lots of fun prop bets that come around every Super Bowl, and the national anthem length is among the most popular. In Super Bowl 57, eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will be performing the anthem. The over/under, according to our prop bets sheet, is set at 2:01, or 121 seconds. Here’s a look back at last year’s national anthem for those looking to have a reference point.

Country singer Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem at the last Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals, finishing the song in 1:50 or 110 seconds. That went over a lot of the projected numbers out there. This Super Bowl is not in Hollywood and it’s not at a stadium as magnificent as SoFi, so Stapleton might not stretch the performance out to get to over 2:01.

