The history of the Super Bowl coin toss prop bet

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off Super Bowl 57 on February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted by State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Super Bowl is the one game every year where you can bet on almost anything to happen. One of the big ones the public enjoys putting money on is the coin toss. There is a 50% chance you win and it makes the coin toss more interesting before the game.

Through the years, we have seen trends through the coin toss. For example, since 2015, the winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl. The actual coin toss has been streaky. In four of the last five years, the coin landed on heads. Prior to that, the coin landed on tails for four straight years. Since the Super Bowl started, the coin has landed heads 27 times and tails 29 times.

The last eight winners of the coin toss in the Super Bowl have gone on to lose the game. Granted, a few of those losses were fluky Patriots Super Bowl wins vs. the Seahawks and Falcons, but nobody is bitter over it or anything.

