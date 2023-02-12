Super Bowl 57 coin toss odds

Super Bowl 57 will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs this year. Every year, the Super Bowl is fun for everyone because of all the different bets you can place. One of the most popular bets is the pre-game coin toss. The odds are usually around even and it gives people something to root for before the start of the game. Odds are +100 for both heads and tails on DraftKings Sportsbook for the coin toss.

The coin toss has landed on heads in 27 tosses and it’s been tails in 29 tosses. It has landed on heads in two straight years and in four of the last five years. Before that, it had landed on tails in four straight years. Since 2015, the winner of the coin toss has lost the game. While it’s mostly luck during the coin toss, that is an interesting stat to know.

