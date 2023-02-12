 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Sportsbook goes live with Super Bowl prop bet on Gatorade color

We breakdown the odds for what color the Gatorade bath will be.

By BenHall1
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is doused with Gatorade during the closing seconds of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium BILL INGRAM/PALM BEAHC POST via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. People love betting on the Super Bowl because there are so many options to what you can bet on including what the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach will be.

In three of the past four years, we have seen blue Gatorade dumped not the winning coach. It’s unusual that we see no Gatorade dumped on the coach. The Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots are the only two teams who haven’t dumped Gatorade on the winning coach in the past 10 years.

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

Orange: +350
Yellow/Green: +400
Blue: +400
Red/Pink: +450
Clear/Water: +500
Purple: +750
None: +1000

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 212 stories

More From DraftKings Nation