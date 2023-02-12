DraftKings Sportsbook goes live with Super Bowl prop bet on Gatorade color

In Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. People love betting on the Super Bowl because there are so many options to what you can bet on including what the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach will be.

In three of the past four years, we have seen blue Gatorade dumped not the winning coach. It’s unusual that we see no Gatorade dumped on the coach. The Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots are the only two teams who haven’t dumped Gatorade on the winning coach in the past 10 years.

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

Orange: +350

Yellow/Green: +400

Blue: +400

Red/Pink: +450

Clear/Water: +500

Purple: +750

None: +1000

