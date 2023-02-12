 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

We look at the history of the traditional end-of-game Gatorade bath for the Super Bowl and what colors have been used.

By BenHall1
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade by his players Jordan Lucas (24) and Cameron Erving (75) in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 57 will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both these teams have won Super Bowls in the past six years. People love betting on the Super Bowl because you can bet on almost anything. One of the most popular wagers in the Super Bowl is the color of the Gatorade dumped on the coach.

Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color:

  • Super Bowl 35 (2001): Yellow
  • Super Bowl 36 (2002): None
  • Super Bowl 37 (2003): Purple
  • Super Bowl 38 (2004): None
  • Super Bowl 39 (2005): Clear/water
  • Super Bowl 40 (2006): Clear/water
  • Super Bowl 41 (2007): Clear/water
  • Super Bowl 42 (2008): Clear/water
  • Super Bowl 43 (2009): Yellow
  • Super Bowl 44 (2010): Orange
  • Super Bowl 45 (2011): Orange
  • Super Bowl 46 (2012): Purple
  • Super Bowl 47 (2013): None
  • Super Bowl 48 (2014): Orange
  • Super Bowl 49 (2015): Blue
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016): Orange
  • Super Bowl 51 (2017): None
  • Super Bowl 52 (2018): Yellow
  • Super Bowl 53 (2019): Blue
  • Super Bowl 54 (2020): Orange
  • Super Bowl 55 (2021): Blue
  • Super Bowl 56 (2022): Blue
  • Super Bowl 57 (2023): ???

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 199 stories

More From DraftKings Nation