The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

Super Bowl 57 will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both these teams have won Super Bowls in the past six years. People love betting on the Super Bowl because you can bet on almost anything. One of the most popular wagers in the Super Bowl is the color of the Gatorade dumped on the coach.

Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color:

Super Bowl 35 (2001): Yellow

Super Bowl 36 (2002): None

Super Bowl 37 (2003): Purple

Super Bowl 38 (2004): None

Super Bowl 39 (2005): Clear/water

Super Bowl 40 (2006): Clear/water

Super Bowl 41 (2007): Clear/water

Super Bowl 42 (2008): Clear/water

Super Bowl 43 (2009): Yellow

Super Bowl 44 (2010): Orange

Super Bowl 45 (2011): Orange

Super Bowl 46 (2012): Purple

Super Bowl 47 (2013): None

Super Bowl 48 (2014): Orange

Super Bowl 49 (2015): Blue

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Orange

Super Bowl 51 (2017): None

Super Bowl 52 (2018): Yellow

Super Bowl 53 (2019): Blue

Super Bowl 54 (2020): Orange

Super Bowl 55 (2021): Blue

Super Bowl 56 (2022): Blue

Super Bowl 57 (2023): ???

