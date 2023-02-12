The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

Super Bowl 57 will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both these teams have won Super Bowls in the past six years. People love betting on the Super Bowl because you can bet on almost anything. One of the most popular wagers in the Super Bowl is the color of the Gatorade dumped on the coach.
Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color:
- Super Bowl 35 (2001): Yellow
- Super Bowl 36 (2002): None
- Super Bowl 37 (2003): Purple
- Super Bowl 38 (2004): None
- Super Bowl 39 (2005): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 40 (2006): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 41 (2007): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 42 (2008): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 43 (2009): Yellow
- Super Bowl 44 (2010): Orange
- Super Bowl 45 (2011): Orange
- Super Bowl 46 (2012): Purple
- Super Bowl 47 (2013): None
- Super Bowl 48 (2014): Orange
- Super Bowl 49 (2015): Blue
- Super Bowl 50 (2016): Orange
- Super Bowl 51 (2017): None
- Super Bowl 52 (2018): Yellow
- Super Bowl 53 (2019): Blue
- Super Bowl 54 (2020): Orange
- Super Bowl 55 (2021): Blue
- Super Bowl 56 (2022): Blue
- Super Bowl 57 (2023): ???
