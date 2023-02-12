 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andy Reid gets purple Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl 57

We take a look at what color the post-game Gatorade shower was in the Chiefs Super Bowl 57 victory.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UPDATE: The Gatorade shower was PURPLE. That color had +750 odds.

UPDATE: There is speculation there was no Gatorade, but Andy Reid did look damp in his post-game interview. Maybe it was a lot of sweat?

One of the most bet props in any Super Bowl is the color of the Gatorade the winning team will dump on its coach. DraftKings Sportsbook did provide odds for the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped in Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Orange was the favorite at +350, but Yellow/Green and Blue were strong contenders at +400 each. Red/Pink checked in at +450, while Clear/Water was +500.

For those who did bet on this prop, we’re still awaiting word on the color. They did not show the Gatorade dump and so it’s unclear for the moment what color of Gatorade was dumped on head coach Andy Reid.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 280 stories

More From DraftKings Nation