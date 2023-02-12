Andy Reid gets purple Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl 57

UPDATE: The Gatorade shower was PURPLE. That color had +750 odds.

UPDATE: There is speculation there was no Gatorade, but Andy Reid did look damp in his post-game interview. Maybe it was a lot of sweat?

One of the most bet props in any Super Bowl is the color of the Gatorade the winning team will dump on its coach. DraftKings Sportsbook did provide odds for the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped in Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Orange was the favorite at +350, but Yellow/Green and Blue were strong contenders at +400 each. Red/Pink checked in at +450, while Clear/Water was +500.

For those who did bet on this prop, we’re still awaiting word on the color. They did not show the Gatorade dump and so it’s unclear for the moment what color of Gatorade was dumped on head coach Andy Reid.

