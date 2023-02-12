Fantasy football outlook for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl 57

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has had an incredible season. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl and has played a major role in this team's success. The offense took a step forward that nobody expected this year. We look at his Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts has had some struggles throwing the ball in the playoffs. Through two games, Hurts is 31 for 49 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The issue has been that his mines have been big misses. In the NFC Championship, he missed a wide-open AJ Brown on what would’ve been a 60+ yard touchdown. His struggles didn't have an effect on that game because the Eagles won handily, but he will need to be on his A-game if they want to win against the Chiefs. He also has 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns this postseason.

The Chiefs' defense has stepped up and been competitive this season. They allow 221 passing yards which ranks 19th. The Chiefs didn't face many dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Against the Tennessee Titans with Malik Willis, he didn't play that well throwing for just 80 yards and rushing for 40. Hurts is much better than Willis however. At full health, I’d expect a good game from Hurts, but I think his shoulder injury is holding him back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. In DFS, Mahomes is the better option than Hurts regardless of cost.

