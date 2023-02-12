Fantasy football outlook for Eagles RB Miles Sanders in Super Bowl 57

Running back Miles Sanders has had an up-and-down season, but it’s been the best in his career. The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was one of the best in the NFL this season and Sanders was a big reason for that. We look at his Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

This postseason, Sanders has 28 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He doesn’t do much in the passing game, so in fantasy, you need him to do his damage in the run game. He has a great chance at having a big game in the Super Bowl. He’s been one of the best running backs in the postseason and with Jalen Hurts banged up, the Eagles need to keep getting Sanders the ball.

The Chiefs' defense has improved as the season has gone on. This is also a better Chiefs defense than in previous years. They’re allowing 107.3 rushing yards per game which ranks eighth in the NFL. Against a dual-threat quarterback, that should open things up for Sanders a bit. I would expect the Eagles to rely on him a bit more than usual in this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders should start in DFS as he's one of the best players in the Super Bowl.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.