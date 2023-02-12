Fantasy football outlook for Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell in Super Bowl 57

Kenneth Gainwell didn’t see a whole lot of action throughout the season, playing roughly half the snaps that Miles Sanders saw in 2022. However, he helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017 as he totaled four touchdowns from 240 rushing yards in the regular season. Let’s take a closer look at his matchup in terms of fantasy ahead of kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell notched a season-high 22.1 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS in the Eagles’ Divisional round matchup against the Giants. Gainwell racked up 112 rushing yards from 12 attempts and added a touchdown in the big win as the Eagles leaned heavily into their rushing game. He also had 14 attempts for 48 yards in the 31-7 win over the 49ers, but only totaled 9.4 DKFP on the day.

While Gainwell can have plenty of upside on any given day, he’s not a consistent performer in fantasy as he’s generally always out-touched by the backfield leader Sanders, who scored twice in the NFC Championship against the 49ers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gainwell comes in at a decent price as a value play and should at least bring in a few points if you’re looking for that extra boost and can’t quite afford the price tag that comes with Miles Sanders.

