Fantasy football outlook for Eagles WR AJ Brown in Super Bowl 57

A.J. Brown was the Philadelphia Eagles’ splashy acquisition in the offseason, as his arrival gave Jalen Hurts a true number-one wide receiver to target through the air. It’s safe to say his addition to the offense paid dividends to the fullest, as the Pro Bowler finished with a career-high 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His impact helped lead Philadelphia to Super Bowl 57, marking their return to the championship game for the first time since 2017.

Let’s take a look at Brown’s fantasy potential ahead of his bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR AJ Brown

Brown has had a relatively quiet postseason fantasy-wise, though the game scripts haven’t worked too well in his favor. He wasn’t necessarily needed in the Eagles' 38-7 blowout win over the Giants in the divisional round, and last week he finished with just four receptions on eight targets for 28 yards. For the latter, it was clear that Philadelphia’s defense would lead them to victory after the 49ers’ quarterback depth was severely limited, but Super Bowl 57 presents an opportunity for Brown to bounce back confidently.

The Chiefs’ secondary has struggled to stop their opponent’s passing game for much of the season, and they allowed the seventh-most DKFP per game (37.3) to opposing receivers in the regular season. Even with his quiet outing in the NFC Championship Game, Brown still led all Eagles receivers in targets, and there’s a great chance that Hurts will need to make plays through the air in order to match the scoring prowess of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

When a championship is on the line you rely on your star players to show up. Brown should have ample opportunities to make the most of facing a leaky Chiefs’ pass defense that is giving up 221 yards per game through the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown is priced as the most expensive wide receiver in the Super Bowl, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given that he will likely lead his team in targets. Unless you’re opting to spread your budget evenly, it’s safe to say that he should remain in your DFS roster as the best receiver on the field with an impactful role to play for Philadelphia.

