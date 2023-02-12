Fantasy football outlook for Eagles WR DeVonta Smith in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017, and a high-octane offense has been a factor in their return to contention. The 2021 first-round pick saw his receiving stats take a leap in year two with the Eagles, finishing with 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. With a career average of 13.3 yards per reception, Smith is a trustworthy deep-threat target over the top for Jalen Hurts.

Let’s take a closer look at Smith’s fantasy matchup ahead of his Super Bowl bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

While it was a quiet day for Eagles’ receivers in their NFC Championship victory over the 49ers, Smith still led all wideouts in receiving with two catches for 36 yards, including a one-handed grab in the first quarter to set up Philadelphia’s early 7-0 lead. What is arguably a better sample size to review is his performance in the Eagles’ 38-7 blowout win over the Giants in the divisional round. He hauled in six receptions for 68 yards to go along with a touchdown.

That is the type of production that could be on display should Philadelphia look to match the high-octane offense of Kansas City.

The matchup on paper works in Smith’s favor, as the Chiefs have given up the seventh-most DKFP to opposing receivers through the regular season. Kansas City also is coming off an AFC Championship performance in which they allowed 238 passing yards to Joe Burrow, who had an inadequate running game behind him. Philadelphia’s backfield is much better off, which means it should allow Jalen Hurts the flexibility to look deep for Smith over the top.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts will need to look downfield in Super Bowl 57 in order to keep the Chiefs’ defense honest, which plays exactly to the strength of Smith. The second-year pro should be among the popular DFS options with a game script that should keep him actively involved versus a leaky secondary. He’s a valuable play for the Super Bowl and should be included in respective lineups.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.