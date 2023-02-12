Fantasy football outlook for Eagles WR Quez Watkins in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of two of the NFL’s top five offenses. After leaning on the run game to fend off the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the passing game could be on display to match Kansas City’s high-octane offense. For wide receiver Quez Watkins, who had 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, it could mean shouldering some extra responsibility.

Let’s take a look at Watkins’ fantasy potential ahead of his Super Bowl matchup versus the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins finished fourth in receiving among Eagles’ wideouts, which illustrates his spot in the passing game pecking order. He’s arguably hit-or-miss when it comes to his fantasy value, as A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all command targets ahead of him. He had just one target in the NFC Championship versus the 49ers, and in his final four games of the regular season, he totaled just 33 yards on 10 combined targets.

His spotty production makes him a risky play even against a Kansas City defense that allows 221 passing yards per game and allowed the seventh-most DKFP to opposing receivers (37.3).

In a matchup that should benefit receivers for both teams, Watkins could end up seeing a sparse amount of targets and subsequent low receiving production, which justifies his affordable price.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins’ inconsistent play makes him a risky bet to contribute in a sufficient manner, so the best option is to pass on plugging him into lineups and look for more trustworthy DFS options on both rosters.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.