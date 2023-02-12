Fantasy football outlook for Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been getting fairly consistent targets over the last few weeks, but fantasy managers would love to see his yardage totals increase in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you want Goedert in your fantasy football lineup for the big game, here’s a look at what to consider before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

In the two playoff games against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, Goedert caught 10-of-11 passes that went his way for 81 yards with a touchdown. Neither game was all that close, so we didn’t exactly see the Philadelphia offense operate in full force for a full 60 minutes. He also saw a combined 13 targets in the final two regular season games. During the regular season, Goedert caught 55-of-69 targets for 702 yards with three touchdowns but missed more than a month with a shoulder injury.

Goedert will face a Chiefs defense that ranks 14th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and they allowed Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst to catch four passes for 37 yards in the AFC Championship.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Oddsmakers expect this to be a high-scoring game, and Goedert will get plenty of snaps in the red zone. If he finds the end zone, he’ll have more value at the tight end spot at his price than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

