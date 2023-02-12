It’s never been cheaper to get a ticket to Super Bowl 57

If you’ve never been to the biggest game in American sports, and you’re within driving distance of Glendale, Arizona, you might actually find a deal or two if you want to head to Super Bowl 57 this evening to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The secondary market for tickets has fallen fast, meaning fans might be able to get in for “reasonable” rates to be in the building. Game tickets have a face value (usually over $1,000 each), but the most common way for fans to acquire them is via the secondary market. And that market has started to crater in the Grand Canyon State.

We take a look at some of the latest pricing options below.

The worst seat in the house is now $3,200, with just over another $600 in fees attached per ducat. The $2.95 “order processing fee” is offensive, but not a dealbreaker. There’s also pregame hospitality included for any ticket purchased via TM, so you’ll get free food and drinks on your way into the game. Be sure to buy click here first if you buy a resale ticket, as you’ll get 5.25% off the price if you go to the TopCashback portal before clicking into the TM website.

With TickPick he price you see is the price you pay all-included, with no annoying fees being added after you get to the payment checkout page. Their tickets as of now start at $3,637 down from $5,600 earlier this week. And when you add in a 5.25% discount via TopCashback, it hasn’t been this cheap to get to a Super Bowl in a long time. There’s also some quality seats downstairs for under $4,400.

We’re down from $5,000 earlier to just $2,999 before fees to get in the game. The problem with StubHub is the fees are bad, and they’re $1,082 per seat on the ticket referenced here. Absolutely use TopCashback to get up to 6% off and take a bit of the sting out of it. And we’re also seeing tickets on the 20-yard-line for just $4,500!

Seats that were $5,100 just a few days ago are now down to a mere $3,000 with $750 in fees. These also includes “Touchdown Club” hospitality for even the least expensive seats, so that’s free food and drinks you won’t need to worry about either. But the $5,000 ticket on the 50-yard-line just 29 rows up, with hospitality included, might almost be considered a bargain.

It was $5000 to get in the building earlier this week, but even with all fees included at TicketIQ the get-in is now just $3,819, and you can see their prices in real time here. But we’re also seeing lower-level corner seats for just $4,618, which was almost unimaginable after the championship games. Be sure to use their promo codes (SB300 for orders over $5000, SB600 for orders over $10,000) for an even bigger discount.

