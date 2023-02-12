2023 Super Bowl squares recap: First quarter results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After a fun first quarter of Super Bowl 57, one of the more common ways to win has come through.

A Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak gave the Philadelphia Eagles seven points, and a Travis Kelce touchdown reception put the Kansas City Chiefs in the same position. So the first winner of Super Bowl Squares across America is whomever is holding the 7-7 square in your pool.

It was almost Chiefs 0, Eagles 7, but a doink from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kept that from happening as he hit the left upright from 42 yards out on the only field goal attempt of the game so far.

There should be plenty of offense in this one, so everyone with squares remaining should feel somewhat good about their chances moving forward. Except everyone with a No. 2 ... that’s by far the worst one in Super Bowl Squares.

