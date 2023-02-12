2023 Super Bowl squares recap: 2nd quarter results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken the lead in Super Bowl 57 and have momentum on their side. The Eagles lead by a score of 24-14 heading into halftime. If you had four and four in your Super Bowl squares contest, congrats on cashing in for the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown eight seconds into the second quarter to give Philadelphia a 14-7 lead. The Chiefs couldn’t score on their next drive, but they made a huge defensive play, with Nick Bolton recovering a fumble and running it back 36 yards to tie the game.

The teams went back-and-forth without scoring before Jalen Hurts ran in a four-yard score to give Philadelphia a 21-14 lead. The Eagles added another field goal to close out the first half, but the bigger news came right before that when Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravated his ankle sprain. He scrambled with 1:33 to go and after being tackled, he came up gimpy. The Eagles final drive gave him some time to rest his ankle, so we’ll see what the extended halftime means for Mahomes’ ankle.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.