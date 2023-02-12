 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Super Bowl squares recap: 3rd quarter results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you’re taking part in Super Bowl squares contests, here’s everything you need to know from the third quarter.

By Brittany Jarret
Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 at the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on an Isiah Pacheco, while the Birds added a field goal after a stalled drive inside the red zone.

So if you have the “Eagles 7, Chiefs 1” square, you’re taking home some of the prize from your Super Bowl squares pool.

The order of numbers in terms of easiest to hit to hardest to hit is 0-7-3-4-6-1-8-9-2-5, according to an analysis done on games from 1994-2014. That data might be a bit out of date considering how much more willing teams are to go for touchdowns and two-point conversions over field goals in 2022, but it’s still pretty close to what you’re looking for as a fan if you’ve got squares remaining.

﻿This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 278 stories

More From DraftKings Nation