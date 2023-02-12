2023 Super Bowl squares recap: 3rd quarter results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 at the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on an Isiah Pacheco, while the Birds added a field goal after a stalled drive inside the red zone.

So if you have the “Eagles 7, Chiefs 1” square, you’re taking home some of the prize from your Super Bowl squares pool.

The order of numbers in terms of easiest to hit to hardest to hit is 0-7-3-4-6-1-8-9-2-5, according to an analysis done on games from 1994-2014. That data might be a bit out of date considering how much more willing teams are to go for touchdowns and two-point conversions over field goals in 2022, but it’s still pretty close to what you’re looking for as a fan if you’ve got squares remaining.

