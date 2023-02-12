2023 Super Bowl squares recap: 4th quarter results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you were playing squares, it certainly was a dramatic finish to Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs wisely chose not to go for a touchdown late in the game, settling for a field goal instead to use as much of the clock as possible to ice the three-point victory.
If you’re curious: The order of numbers in terms of easiest to hit to hardest to hit is 0-7-3-4-6-1-8-9-2-5, according to an analysis done on games from 1994-2014. But it looks like the most difficult number in 5 was part of the final winning combination!
Quarters scores
1st Quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7
2nd Quarter: Chiefs 14, Eagles 24
3rd Quarter: Chiefs 21, Eagles 27
4th Quarter: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Squares scores
1st Quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7
2nd Quarter: Chiefs 4, Eagles 4
3rd Quarter: Chiefs 1, Eagles 7
4th Quarter/Final: Chiefs 8, Eagles 5
