Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back on the Super Bowl for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. If you are considering inserting Mahomes into your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in a decision.

The health of Mahomes was a big storyline heading into the AFC Championship, but he put together a strong performance in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl. He completed 29-of-43 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and had two weeks for his ankle to heal even more for Sunday night’s matchup. During the regular season, Mahomes completed 67.1% of passes for 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions playing in all 17 games.

The Eagles' defense ranked first during the regular season in passing yards allowed per game (179.8) and yards per pass attempt (5.4), so this will be an interesting matchup between an elite offense against an elite defense.

Mahomes is the cheaper option among the two starting quarterbacks and is well worth a spot in your lineup despite not having the rushing ability of Jalen Hurts. It feels like this game will be won in the passing game where Mahomes has the advantage.

