Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been getting plenty of work in this backfield, and fantasy managers will look to see that continue in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If you are considering using him in a running back spot, here’s a look a what you should think about before you lock in an official decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco led Kansas City in rushing yards and attempts in the two playoff victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. He put together a fantastic performance against the Jaguars before coming down to earth with 10 carries for 26 yards in the AFC Championship but did plenty of damage in the passing game with five receptions for 59 yards. Pacheco played all 17 regular season games and rushed for 830 yards with five touchdowns, and he caught 13 passes for 130 yards.

Pacheco will face an Eagles defense that finished the regular season ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed per game (121.6) and 24th in yards per rush attempt (4.6), so Pacheco will have room to run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pacheco is getting more action in the passing game than usual in the postseason and if that continues in the Super Bowl, he will finish as the top running back of the night.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.