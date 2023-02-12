Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon didn’t see a ton of touches in the AFC Championship Game, and fantasy managers would love to see that change on Super Bowl Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you are considering inserting McKinnon into your fantasy lineup, here’s a look at what you should be thinking about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon is coming off a performance where he received four carries for just one yard, and he caught 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is dealing with a slight ankle injury, and Isiah Pacheco has been the focal point of this backfield in the playoff run. On the season, McKinnon rushed for 291 yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns and is a dangerous weapon as a pass catcher with 56 receptions for 512 yards with nine receiving scores.

McKinnon will face an Eagles defense that ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed per game (121.6) during the regular season and 24th in yards per rush attempt (4.6).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKinnon is a risky play at his price considering what we saw in the playoffs so far as Pacheco is starting to get more attention in the passing game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.