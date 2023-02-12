Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night when battling the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The team will have a number of offensive weapons ready to go at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for the championship showdown, one of which being wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was initially listed as questionable for this matchup with a knee injury, but will be available for the game.

We’ll go over the fantasy football outlook for Smith-Schuster in the Super Bowl and whether or not you should include him in your lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JSS put together a decent campaign this year but was hardly a top fantasy option in DFS. Hauling in 89 receptions for 969 yards and three touchdowns throughout the year, he averaged 11.1 fantasy points per game and failed to get more than six in each of his last five outings. He has also been a virtual non-factor in the postseason, catching just three targets for 36 yards in two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him. Barring him having his best game of the season, Smith-Schuster will only be good for a few catches here and there that moves the chains for the Chiefs’ offense.

