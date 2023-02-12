Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is coming off a fantastic performance in the AFC Championship, and fantasy managers would love to see that continue in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you are considering Valdes-Scantling in your lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before submitting your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling saved his best game of the season for the AFC title game when he caught 6-of-8 passes that went his way for 116 yards with a touchdown in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He took advantage of injuries to Kansas city wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman, which certainly played into those flattering statistics.

Be sure to check out the injury report prior to game time, and this is a tough matchup for the Chiefs' passing game as the Eagles lead the league in passing yards allowed per game (171) and yards allowed per pass (5.4) including regular season and playoff games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Smith-Schuster, Toney and Hardman are all out, Valdes-Scantling has incredible value as Patrick Mahomes would be running out of wide receivers to throw to. If a few of those receivers are in the fold, Valdes-Scantling is a strong deep ball threat, and one play could make him a worthy fantasy option on Super Bowl Sunday.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.