Fantasy football outlook for Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night when battling the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The team will have a number of offensive weapons ready to go at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for the championship showdown, one of which being wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He has been dealing with an ankle and hamstring injury but will be available for Sunday’s matchup.

We’ll go over the fantasy football outlook for Toney in the Super Bowl and whether or not you should include him in your lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney has hardly been a fantasy asset in a year where he was traded from New York to Kansas City midseason. Through 11 games this season, he has caught just 22 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.4 fantasy points per game. He did have a five-catch performance against Jacksonville in the AFC Divisional Round, but only had a single reception for nine yards in the AFC Championship Game a week late.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barring him emerging as a secret weapon for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, sit him.

