Travis Kelce start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Chiefs TE in Super Bowl 57 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the team’s top pass catcher during the regular season, and that continued through the playoffs as he gets ready for a Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If you are considering him in your fantasy football or DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking down a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kelce has had a monster postseason so far, catching 21-of-25 targets for 176 yards with three touchdowns. In the AFC Championship Game, he caught 7-of-8 passes that went his way for 78 yards with a TD. During the regular season, he caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns, which was also a career-high.

Kelce will face an Eagles defense that ranks 10th in fantasy points to tight ends, and he may need to be even more involved in the offense with the Chiefs’ injury issues at wide receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kelce is clearly the tight end you want in this matchup as the most expensive DFS option outside of the quarterbacks, so you’ll need to pay quite a heavy price. He is as consistent as it gets at the position and is worth being in your tight end slot if you’d like to go cheaper elsewhere in your lineup.

