NFL DFS picks, Chiefs vs. Eagles DraftKings Showdown strategy for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl 57 Sunday to conclude the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs are back in the big game for the third time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, while the Eagles are hoping to add another trophy to the case after winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Here, we’ll go over a Showdown strategy for this colossal contest.

Chiefs vs. Eagles DraftKings Showdown strategy

The good news for fans and DFS users is there are no major injuries in this game. Mecole Hardman is out for Kansas City but he hasn’t been a major factor this season for the Chiefs.

Captain’s chair picks

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles ($16,800)

It’s a high price point but these are going to be obvious selections for captain’s picks. Hurts does it all for the Eagles, and can make a big impact specifically on the ground. Philadelphia’s running game has been solid this season, but look for Hurts to potentially be airing the ball out more if this becomes a high-scoring game. He’s the ultimate play in Showdown contests.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs ($16,500)

Mahomes is right there with Hurts in terms of price point. His ankle injury might not allow him to run as effectively as his counterpart, but Mahomes is the master of the air game. He’s going to make the impossible play look easy, and has plenty of talented skill players to get the ball to. If the Chiefs win, it’s likely Mahomes has a monster game. That could mean big points as a captain in Showdown contests.

Value Plays

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles ($7,800)

Sanders is coming off a solid performance against the 49ers with 17.5 DKFP. He saw just 11 carries due to the blowout nature of the game, and should be getting more touches in this contest. The Eagles might try to control the ball a bit more in this game to keep Mahomes on the sidelines, which means more carries for Sanders and the other Eagles running backs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs ($5,600)

Travis Kelce is the focal point of Kansas City’s skill group, but the Eagles could hone in on him more in this game. Smith-Schuster has had a big season in Kansas City and is cleared to play after dealing with a knee injury. With free agency looming, the wide receiver is capable of delivering a massive outing in the final game of the season. At this price, it’s worth taking a chance on Smith-Schuster to rack up the receptions.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.