Best value lineup strategy for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. This will be Kansas City’s third trip in the last four years, while the Eagles are making their first return to the big game since 2018. While it’s the last hurrah for NFL DFS managers until next season, let’s take a look at some value plays to round out your DFS lineups ahead of the action.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles ($5K)

Gainwell has had a productive postseason as he’s coming off back-to-back games that saw him with at least 12 rushing attempts. He racked up 112 yards and a touchdown in their Divisional round game against the Giants from 12 carries, followed by 48 yards from 14 attempts against the 49ers. As long as he’s being utilized against the Chiefs, he has the potential to find the end zone and bring in another big performance after he totaled 22.1 fantasy points against the Giants.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs ($4.4K)

While Toney has been listed as questionable following an ankle injury he suffered during the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, it’s been worth keeping an eye on his status leading up to the Super Bowl. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is unlikely to play at this point, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) has been dealing with his injury as well, so Toney could be seeing a heavier workload if both of the other guys end up not being able to take the field. Keep an eye on Toney’s injury status, but he’ll be a great value play as long as he suits up.

Boston Scott, RB, Eagles ($3K)

If you’re looking for someone who can bring in a few points with a bargain price tag, look no further than Boston Scott. He’s scored a touchdown in his last three games, totaling 21 carries for 107 yards and averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game in that stretch. He won’t be racking up huge fantasy numbers against the Chiefs, but at just $3k he’s a solid option to round out your lineup without eating much into your salary cap.

