QB/WR stacks to consider for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 after both teams won their respective conference championship games. The two sides are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite QB/WR stacks in NFL DFS on DraftKings.

Jalen Hurts ($11.2K) & Devonta Smith ($8.6K)

Hurts was arguably the best quarterback in the league throughout the season, throwing 306-of-460 for 3,701 total yards and 22 touchdowns. Devonta Smith was the other half of seven of those touchdowns, as Smith caught 95-of-136 throughout the regular season for 1,196 yards, second only to A.J. Brown. Smith is a slightly cheaper option than Brown and should be poised for plenty of action in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts ($11.2K) & A.J. Brown ($9.2K)

While the Eagles didn’t have to do much in the way of passing against the 49ers after Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury, Brown is still a great option going forward after seeing a couple of quiet performances in the postseason. He brought in 11 touchdowns through the regular season, catching 88-of-145 for 1,496 yards. Though he recently came off a hip injury that may have slowed him down in their divisional game against the Giants, Brown should be good to go in Glendale as Hurts will most definitely have to rely on him in the air.

Patrick Mahomes ($11K) & Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($6.2K)

The Chiefs’ receivers have been banged up a bit in recent weeks, with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis), and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all missing time with injuries. It’s worked out well for Valdes-Scantling, who caught 6-of-8 for 116 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship. He racked up an impressive 26.6 fantasy points, and his price tag shot up after that game as a result. He’s still a steal at $6,200, especially if any of his other fellow wideouts won’t be able to suit up for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes ($11K) & JuJu Smith-Schuster ($5.6K)

This stack is entirely contingent on whether Smith-Schuster (knee) will be able to play at State Farm Stadium, of course. JuJu led all WRs on the team during the regular season with 933 total yards, catching 78-of-101 through 16 games. He’s been Mahomes’ clear favorite to throw to out of anyone not named Travis Kelce, and if JuJu is able to suit up, they’ll be a dangerous combination going up against the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes ($11K) & Kadarius Toney ($4.4K)

Here’s another stack that’s fully dependent on injury status, as Kadarius Toney left the AFC Championship game against the Bengals and has been listed on the injury report ever since. He and Smith-Schuster have both been trending upward toward suiting up for the Super Bowl while Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been looking more and more like he won’t see the field. Toney’s workload, if he plays, should see an increase with Hardman likely sidelined and will be worth a spot on your DFS roster.

