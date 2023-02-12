RB-D/ST stacks to consider for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is upon us as we’ve got the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the Kansas City Chiefs. As we gear up for the final NFL DFS contest before a long break, we’re looking at some RB-D/ST stacks that can be beneficial in any DFS lineup for the big game. These stacks can be quite productive especially if a team builds up a big lead and decides to keep the ball on the ground more often while forcing the opponent to look to the passing game more which creates plenty of action for the defensive side.

Let’s take a look at some of these stacks ahead of the Super Bowl, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Isiah Pacheco ($7.2K) & Chiefs D/ST ($3.4K)

Pacheco has had a great season, leading the entire team in rushing yards with 830 total throughout the regular season off of 170 attempts. He found the end zone five times, marking the most touchdowns on the ground from anyone on the team through the regular campaign. The Chiefs play the passing game heavily, but Pacheco comes in at a solid price and could massively benefit if Kansas City comes out looking strong early in the game.

The Chiefs' defense will look to hold Eagles QB Jalen Hurts off the score sheet and force some interceptions, although Hurts hasn’t thrown a pick in either of Philadelphia’s last two games.

Miles Sanders ($7.8K) & Eagles D/ST ($3.6K)

Sanders led the team by far in rushing throughout the regular season, totaling 1,269 yards from 259 carries through 17 games played. He found the end zone 11 times as he led Philadelphia’s backfield all season long. The Eagles’ defense finished as one of the top in the league, forcing 0.9 interceptions per game from opponents, which is a step up from the 0.7 they averaged in the 2021 season. They’ll look to put plenty of pressure on Patrick Mahomes and hope to force some early turnovers.

Jerick McKinnon ($6,800) & Chiefs D/ST ($3,400)

McKinnon benefitted from Clyde Edwards-Helaire being placed on IR back in November after suffering an ankle injury. McKinnon was used heavily in the passing game, but also ended up with 291 rushing yards from 72 carries throughout the season. He plays behind Pacheco in the backfield and still doesn’t see consistent volume, but he’s a decent option if you’re looking to save some salary cap space since you can get him at a discount from Pacheco’s price.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.