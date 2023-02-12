Showdown fades for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

After a long NFL season, we’ve finally reached Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet to determine a championship. For DFS users, that means another high-stakes Showdown contest. Here’s a look at some players worth fading in the big game Sunday.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: DFS fades for Super Bowl LVI

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles ($6,400)

Goedert managed five receptions in both of Philadelphia’s playoff games but he only tallied 7.3 DKFP in the second contest. This game should be closer, which could lead to more looks for Goedert. However, the Eagles are more likely to target the Chiefs on the boundary with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in this game. Goedert doesn’t cost a lot of money but he’s only going to deliver value if he finds the end zone.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs ($4,400)

This is tough, because the price point isn’t bad. However, Toney is simply too inconsistent to back in Showdown formats. He’s also been injury prone in his career and can quickly be ruled out of a game due to a tweak here or there. After managing just 1.9 DKFP in the AFC title game, it might be best to leave Toney out of the Super Bowl DFS lineup.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles ($5,000)

Gainwell is a popular pick to go over his rushing props for this game, and he got 26 total carries in Philadelphia’s playoff games. However, the Eagles are going to likely use Sanders, Brown and Smith more in this game. Gainwell might see a couple touches here and there early but this game should stay close. That means more run for Sanders, unless he makes a mistake and the coaching staff decides to go to Gainwell.

