Showdown Captain picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The top teams from both the AFC and the NFC will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 57 as the Chiefs and the Eagles face off at State Farm in Glendale, Ariz. It’s the big finale for both football and for NFL DFS managers before the long break, so let’s get into some DFS talk and take a look at our favorite sleeper captain picks ahead of the big game.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Sleeper captain picks for Super Bowl 57

Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles ($12.9K)

While most fantasy managers will opt for Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes at captain, we’re looking just a bit further down the list to not only find a solid differential but save you some money in your salary cap too. Smith will be considerably cheaper than either of those guys and with the 1.5x multiplier in play as a captain, he has the potential to bring in a bucketload of points.

Although he only scored 5.6 DKFP in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, he was on a tear in the weeks leading up to that with seven straight double-digit games, including a 34.3-point performance against the Cowboys in Week 16. The Eagles should be relying on their passing game fairly heavily against the Chiefs, which means Smith should see plenty of opportunities to rack up the points.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs ($15.9K)

While Kelce isn’t much cheaper than the two previously mentioned QBs, he’ll still save you a little bit of cash and should be expected to bring in a solid performance. He put up 35.8 DKFP against the Jaguars in the Divisional round game, followed by 20.8 points in the AFC Championship against the Bengals.

He’s scored three touchdowns through his last two games and could see an even further increased workload with receivers like Mecole Hardman (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s action.

