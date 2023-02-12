Watch every Super Bowl 57 commercial

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will once again feature seven-figure ad buys. The most expensive 30 seconds in Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles will run north of $7 million.

We can’t nail down exactly which commercials cost the most, but we can guess on the costs. Fox sold out most of its ad space ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 regular season, which means price is not impacted by whether or not we get a good matchup. The biggest value is likely in the first quarter, while the fourth quarter could offer a bit more value.

With that in mind, we’re going to provide updates with every commercial during the Super Bowl and when it airs. Sports Business Journal is making this a little easier for us. Morning Consult sports business writer Mark Burns got a look at when some of the Super Bowl commercials will air on Sunday evening. It includes a list of 26 commercials airing during the four quarters of the game, and then a separate list of 22 commercials that are TBD for air time.

Below, we’ve posted all the commercials for which we’ve found video. We’ve dropped them in based on the tweets above, listed in alphabetical order. We’ll update the order as we watch them during the game. Technically we think of Super Bowl commercials as starting with the kickoff, but we’ll also drop in what we can of pre-game commercials.

Pre-game commercials

Cocaine Bear (not the exact one, but it’s the trailer)

First quarter commercials

DraftKings

E-Trade

Rakuten

Remy Martin

Second quarter commercials

Avocados From Mexico

Dexcom

Doritos

General Motors

Google Pixel

Pringles Best of Us

M&M’s + Maya Rudolph

Downy Unstopables

Jeep 4xe

Uber One

WeatherTech

Halftime commercials

TBD

Third quarter commercials

Crown Royal + Dave Grohl

FanDuel + Rob Gronkowski

Planters Mr. Peanut

Kia Binky Dad

Hellmann’s Who’s In The Fridge?

Workday Rockstars

Fourth quarter commercials

Booking.com + Melissa McCarthy

Skechers + Snoop Dogg

Ram

T-Mobile New Year. New Neighbor

TBD commercials

Bud Light Hold

Busch Light + Sarah McLachlan

Michelob Ultra (two ad slots)

“Air” Trailer

PopCorners + Breaking Bad

Heineken 0.0 + Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

TurboTax

Miller Lite + Coors Light

Scream VI

Paramount+ Stallone Face

Peacock “Poker Face”

Pepsi Zero Sugar + Steve Martin

Pepsi Zero Sugar + Ben Stiller

Servant Christian Foundation “He Gets Us”

Squarespace + Adam Driver

Fast X trailer

The Flash