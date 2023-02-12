How Isiah Pacheco could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are not what most would call a “run-heavy” offense, but have proved to get the job done over the course of this season. With a tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon spearheading the backfield against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, which RB is primed for a star-studded performance? Pacheco’s odds for Super Bowl MVP currently sit at +3500 — the seventh-best of any player competing in the game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacheco wasn’t called upon much in the Chiefs’ previous two playoff games. Still, he’s maximized his carries at every turn. The rookie has recorded double-digit touches and has led the team in rushing this postseason with 121 combined yards. It will be interesting to see if Pacheco can stretch his pass-catching success against a formidable Eagles defense on Sunday. He turned in five catches for 59 yards through the air — his best line as a receiver in the 2022-23 campaign.

Kansas City may be forced to continue making their presence in the passing game, as the Eagles' defense has held Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey to 82 or fewer yards on the ground in each of their previous two playoff appearances.

Pacheco would be the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998, so he’s going to need to have an unprecedented outing in order to receive the award.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.