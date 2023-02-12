Who are the best under-the-radar Chiefs that could win Super Bowl MVP in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most explosive offenses in football throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. While their winning success has mostly been due to the talented QB/TE tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they’ve had a lot of help from the backfield and key members of the defense.

It’s going to be difficult for anyone outside of Mahomes or Kelce to come away with the Super Bowl MVP award if the Chiefs are able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes currently has the second-best odds (+130) behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to win Super Bowl MVP, while Kelce sits with the third-best odds at +1000. Anything is possible, however, as this matchup should be one of the more unpredictable titles in NFL postseason history.

Here are two players that could sneak in for Super Bowl MVP on Sunday.

Jerick McKinnon, RB (+5000)

An offensive player to keep a close eye on throughout this championship affair is the Chiefs’ best all-around running back. Kansas City intends to air it out against Philadelphia’s sturdy defensive line, so McKinnon’s 56 receptions and career-best 512 receiving yards from the regular season could play a huge factor if head coach Andy Reid opts to throw screen passes.

Chris Jones, Defensive tackle (+3000)

Jones was arguably the Chiefs’ most imposing player in the AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year candidate recorded five QB hits, two sacks and four total tackles against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, so he certainly will be a force to be reckoned with against the Eagles to potentially steal the award.

