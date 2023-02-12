Cardinals Super Bowl odds: What Arizona needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

Things aren’t looking so hot in Arizona. DraftKings Sportsbook just released odds for each NFL team to win the Super Bowl in February 2024. The Cardinals are tied for the worst odds (+10000) with the Houston Texans.

This comes off the heels of a tumultuous 2022 season where the Cardinals finish last in the NFC West with a 4-13 record. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired, and Monti Ossenfort has been named General Manager. His first task: find a new head coach to turn the Cardinals around.

As mentioned above, the Cardinals need to hire a new head coach before taking the other steps. Once that is taken care of, then Arizona can slowly start to rebuild in accordance with the new coach’s philosophy.

No matter who takes over for the Cardinals, there are some glaring issues that need fixing. One of them revolves around the pass rush. Edge rusher J.J. Watt retired, and Arizona could use a difference-maker right now. Arizona could draft Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson with the third overall pick or decide to tackle this position in free agency.

Also, QB Kyler Murray is not expected to be healthy for the start of 2023. The Cardinals could roll with lifetime backup Colt McCoy — who is signed through 2023 — or grab another signal-caller in free agency. No matter what happens, this has the makings of a multi-year rebuild, as the Cardinals aren’t going to push for a Super Bowl appearance this upcoming season.