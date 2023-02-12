Falcons Super Bowl odds: What Atlanta needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Atlanta Falcons have +7500 odds to win Super Bowl 58, which will take place in February 2024. That gives them the sixth-worst odds to raise the Lombardi Trophy, and the +7500 designation is last in the NFC South.

The NFC South was a logjam in 2022, as the Falcons finished tied for second (and last) with a 7-10 record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly won the division with an 8-9 record. It’s hard to believe the NFC South will see a dramatic upswing in 2023, as each team has odds of +5000 or higher to win the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 58 odds: +7500

A lot of things need to happen for the Falcons to make a playoff run next season. However, the door is cracked open for them to do that. As mentioned earlier, the NFC South is up for grabs, so Atlanta needs to put together the offseason pieces to take advantage.

So where should the Falcons start? You could point out several positions needing a talent injection, but most of them are on defense. One of the best defensive players in the NFL Draft — Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. — will likely be off the board before the Falcons pick at No. 8. Other defensive prospects are scattered throughout the draft boards, but there’s a chance Atlanta takes the best available pick at No. 8.

The Falcons need to decide what they are doing at quarterback as well. Marcus Mariota stated that he will not return, and rookie signal-caller Desmond Ridder didn’t make much of an impression towards the end of last season. Should Atlanta draft a high-upside quarterback, pursue one in free agency, or stick with Ridder?

Regardless of what happens in the draft, the Falcons will have plenty of work to do in free agency. Atlanta has the second-most cap space while heading into the offseason, only trailing the Chicago Bears. Expect the Falcons to put that money to good use, especially while revamping their defense.