Ravens Super Bowl odds: What Baltimore needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The odds to win Super Bowl 58 have been released at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Baltimore Ravens are +3000 to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February 2024, which is tied for the ninth-best odds in the NFL.

The Ravens finished 10-7 last year while falling 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Can Baltimore push past that and make a run at Super Bowl 58? Below, we’ll outline what needs to happen in the offseason for the Ravens to become contenders.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl 58 odds: +3000

The first order of business for the Ravens in the 2023 offseason: figure out the Lamar Jackson situation. Baltimore’s quarterback is looking for a new deal, and an agreement hasn’t been made. There are reports that the Ravens could trade Jackson if a long-term deal isn’t established.

If Jackson returns, then the Ravens can focus on improving other areas of their team. The wide receiver position is thin, and Baltimore could use another strong set of hands aside from TE Mark Andrews.

The defense was a strong point in 2022, and Baltimore would like to keep it that way. However, cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Marcus Peters are set to become free agents. The Ravens will debate bringing either back or moving in a different direction for the secondary.

On top of that, the Ravens have to simply stay healthy. Injuries took their toll over the last two seasons, and Baltimore didn’t get a chance to show its true potential. It’s hard to predict how far the Ravens could’ve gone in the playoffs if those setbacks didn’t happen, but Baltimore has to feel like it has a roster that is capable of rising to the challenge.