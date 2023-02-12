Bills Super Bowl odds: What Buffalo needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The Buffalo Bills are projected to be a team to beat in the AFC yet again in 2023. While they fell short of the Super Bowl in 2023, the Bills have the second-best odds of winning Super Bowl 58. They are installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl next year.

Buffalo remained one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the season. They finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and yet another AFC East divisional title. The Bills got off to a strong start against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round but saw their lead dwindle. The cracks started showing in both the offense and defense, and they carried over to a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 58 odds: +700

What can Buffalo do to further help Josh Allen? Do they need to go after another dominant wide receiver? Do they need to focus on the offensive line? Do they need to just assume the defense is fine and work on the defense? At the very least, the Bills need to take steps to make sure that they don’t regress.

The Bills have a lot of decisions to make in free agency. Left guard Rodger Saffold, CB Dane Jackson, LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Jordan Poyer and EDGE Shaq Lawson are all set to hit the market along with a lot of the team’s depth pieces. They could likely get by the 35-year-old Saffold walking but should prioritize Edmunds and Poyer returning so that their defense doesn’t automatically take a large step back.

When it comes to the offense, what can Buffalo do? Allen was sacked 33 times, which ranked 12th most in the league. He does tend to scramble, so you could argue that number should have been higher. Upgrading the offensive line could help to balance out the Bills’ offense, opening up the run game to take the pressure off Allen’s shoulder.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was visibly frustrated after the team’s loss in the playoffs. While he was targeted 10 times, he only brought in four of them for 35 yards. Buffalo needs to find ways to make him more productive, whether that be with the offensive line upgrade or by bringing in another dominant pass-catcher to take the defense’s focus off of him. Outside of staying healthier as a team, this should help the Bills have a better chance of raising the Lombardi in 2024.