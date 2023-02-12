Panthers Super Bowl odds: What Carolina needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The Carolina Panthers are heading towards a new look in 2023. Frank Reich has been named the head coach, Ejiro Evero has been appointed defensive coordinator, and the offense needs a new quarterback yet again. The Panthers have +5500 odds to win Super Bowl 58 at DraftKings Sportsbook. While it seems like things are dire, things aren’t as bad as seem with the pieces that the team retains.

The Panthers tried the Baker Mayfield experiment to start the 2022 season. It didn’t work at all as injuries mounted up in the quarterback room. The team tried to go with PJ Walker and Sam Darnold and ended up trading away star RB Christian McCaffrey in the process. Despite what the team’s 7-10 record may show, they were one game away from winning the NFC South. The offense needs work, but Evero inherits a solid defense that should allow the team to not have to endure a full rebuild.

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl 58 odds: +5500

Who is going to play quarterback? Who is going to be the team’s starting running back? Will the offensive line be able to support both? At the time of this writing, the only quarterbacks on the Panthers roster are Matt Corral and Jacob Eason. That’s likely not going to cut it. Whether the Panthers use their first-round pick to roll the dice on a rookie quarterback or if they bring in another through free agency remains to be seen.

While the team said goodbye to McCaffrey, they were pleasantly surprised at the level of play from D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard in relief. Foreman played in all 17 games and finished with 914 yards and five touchdowns. Hubbard played in 15 games and tallied 466 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers could choose to run with Foreman, but bringing in another solid running back that they have to pay a hefty price for could offset having an average quarterback.

The addition of Reich should already boost the teams off to take home a Super Bowl win compared to where they were last year heading into the season with Matt Rhule. The Carolina offensive line gave up 36 sacks last season. No matter who is under center or in the backfield, the offensive line needs improvement to help the outlook of the team.