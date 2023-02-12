Bears Super Bowl odds: What Chicago needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The Chicago Bears were the NFL’s worst team in 2022, earning them the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Understandably, then, they are + 8000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVIII next season.

In 2022, Justin Fields burst onto the scene as one of the game’s elite runners. He broke countless single-game and multi-game QB rushing records during a stellar stretch beginning in Week 6. While his passing game is still rough around the edges, he showed he could be the team’s franchise quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chicago dealt stars Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, leaving the Bears with much to be desired on the pass rush. That defense majorly floundered down the stretch while the team’s tank slowly but surely set them on a path to the No. 1 overall pick.

Chicago Bears Super Bowl 58 odds: +8000

The good news for the Bears is that they have a ton of draft capital and cap space (nearly $100 million to be exact). So, while they were abysmal in 2022, there is a path to contention for Chicago in 2023. First, they should attempt to trade for Arizona Cardinals WR De’Andre Hopkins, who has requested a trade. The Bears have the money to give him a long-term extension and Fields desperately needs a No. 1 threat. Chicago will also need to pay up for one or two of the available offensive line free agents in what looks to be a loaded class. Finally, they should trade the No. 1 overall pick to the highest bidder, raising draft capital in order to plug many of the team’s holes on defense.