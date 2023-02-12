Bengals Super Bowl odds: What Cincinnati needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 season came to a tragic end in a 23-20 AFC title game loss, but Vegas expects to see them back in contention next season. At DraftKings Sportsbook, they have +900 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Joe Burrow and Co. got off to a slow start in 2022, but got hot in the middle of the season and didn’t lose again until the AFC title game. Ultimately, a depleted offensive line was their downfall as Burrow had no time to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, Cincinnati firmly entrenched itself among the AFC’s elite, proving that their improbable 2021 run was anything but an anomaly.

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 58 odds: +900

The Bengals don’t need to do a ton to be back in contention next season, but drafting a cornerback would be a start. Cam Smith from South Carolina or Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State could fall to them at No. 28. Both players would immediately help a good defense trying to become a great defense. Cincinnati also shouldn’t shy away from testing the offensive line free-agent waters again to further bolster Burrow’s time in the pocket.