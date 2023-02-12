Browns Super Bowl odds: What Cleveland needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for a full season with QB Deshaun Watson at the helm, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving them +4500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Most of 2022 was spent waiting for the Browns’ quarter-billion-dollar man, Deshaun Watson, to come back from his 11-game suspension. Once he came back, the results were underwhelming. The team never got in a rhythm on offense en route to a 7-10 finish. With a few moves in the offseason, Cleveland could be in contention for a playoff spot and give themselves a fighting chance of making a run at Super Bowl LVIII.

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl 58 odds: +4500

Cleveland’s biggest struggles came on the defensive side of the ball, hence why defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired. They will also have to add an interior defensive lineman, but don’t have a first-round pick. Thus, free agents like Javon Hargrave, Daron Payne, and Dalvin Tomlinson should all be on their radar.