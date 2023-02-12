Cowboys Super Bowl odds: What Dallas needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

How ‘bout them Cowboys? In 2022, for the 12th straight playoff appearance and 27th straight season, Dallas failed to reach the NFC Championship Game. But next year could be different, right? DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t find it impossible, listing America’s Team at +1400 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Dallas was one of the NFL’s best teams for most of the 2022 season but ended up without a home playoff game due to the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominance in the NFC East. Dak Prescott played the game of his life against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round only to play one of the worst games of his life against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Many question marks surround the team heading into the 2023 season.

Ironically, one of the Cowboys’ top offseason priorities should be locking up RB Tony Pollard, but since they are already on the hook for four years and $53 million to Ezekiel Elliott, they likely cannot justify spending more money on the running back position. Of course, cutting Elliott could prove the most cost-effective offseason. Dallas has just $6 million in projected cap space, so they will have to be nimble in trying to retain soon-to-be free agents like OG Connor McGovern, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch and others. That will be easier said than done, but the team does return a core group that was among the NFL’s best in 2022.