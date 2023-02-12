Broncos Super Bowl odds: What Denver needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The Denver Broncos, along with perhaps the Los Angeles Rams, were the NFL’s most disappointing team in 2022. Expectations were high, but Russell Wilson & Co. failed to deliver. With Sean Payton now at the helm, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Denver at +3000 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett experiment was a disaster from the start. He was in over his head and Russell Wilson floundered when asked to do too much. Out of contention, the team traded star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. They showed flashes down the stretch, but still limped to a surprising 5-12 last-place finish.

Denver Broncos Super Bowl 58 odds: +3000

With Sean Payton now in place, things are looking up for the Broncos. Denver needs to protect Russ better, give him more weapons, and find someone to complement superstar Patrick Surtain II. The problem is that Denver has just $9.2 million in projected cap space and doesn’t pick until No. 68 in the Draft. A few day-two prospects they should be considering are Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, and USC OT Jonah Monheim.