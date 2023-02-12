Lions Super Bowl odds: What Detroit needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

As the Detroit Lions look to build on their Cinderella 2022 season, DraftKings SportsBook is giving them +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

To say the Lions had a wild 2022 would be an understatement. After limping out of the gate to a 1-6 start, the Lions found another gear in the second half of the season, as they went 8-2 over the last 10 weeks of the season, a stretch highlighted by a win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season.

On offense, the Lions were led by quarterback Jared Goff, who put together arguably his best year as a pro (4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions), running back Jamaal Williams (league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,161 receiving yards).

Detroit Lions Super Bowl 58 odds: +3000

As mentioned above, the Lions are entering 2023 with a solid offense that should only be stronger next season due to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to the team. But for the Lions to truly be competitive in 2023, they’ll need to shore up their defense.

Last year, Detroit’s defense gave up 5.2 yards per carry — the third-worst mark in the NFL — and allowed 7.5 yards per catch — the second-work mark in all of football. With those marks in the mind, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see the Lions shell out some money for an established free-agent defensive starters like Jamel Dean or Jessie Bates. The Lions also boast the No. 6 pick in the draft thanks to their trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Goff, which could lead to the Lions selecting an impact defender like Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez or Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.