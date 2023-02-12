Packers Super Bowl odds: What Green Bay needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After the Green Bay Packers narrowly missed out on a postseason berth in 2022, DraftKings SportsBook is giving them +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

The Packers had everything in front of them in Week 18 of the 2022 season, as the only thing standing between them and a postseason berth was a Detroit Lions team that had been eliminated from the postseason earlier that day. But instead of Aaron Rodgers continuing his career-long trend of dominating the Lions, he and his teammates put together a shaky performance en route to a season-ending 20-16 loss.

The Packers' 2023 season begins and ends with Rodgers. After spending 18 seasons in Green Bay, there’s a good possibility that Rodgers could end up being somewhere else this fall, whether in the form of retirement or a trade to another team. If Rodgers does end up leaving, the Packers will likely turn to untested quarterback Jordan Love, a first-round pick in 2020 who has thrown for 606 yards in 10 career games.

Outside of Rodgers, the Packers' biggest offseason focus should be on adding offensive weapons to help whoever their quarterback is, as wide receivers Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are free agents, as are tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan.