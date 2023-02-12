Saints Super Bowl odds: What New Orleans needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After a season of underperformance and miscalculations, the New Orleans Saints currently have +5000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A year ago, the Saints believed they needed just a few small tweaks in order to compete for a championship. With that as the backdrop, they sent their top 2023 selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in order to add a second first-rounder in the 2022 draft. That approach produced Chris Olave and Trevor Penning with the former becoming an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate while the latter started just a single game.

Meanwhile, the Saints struggled under center. Injuries subdued Jameis Winston while Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill performed as one might expect. The team finished with a 7-10 record, good for a top-10 pick that another club will use.

Already, the Saints have taken care of their biggest piece of business: securing a decent return for former head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos acquired Payton for multiple early-round picks, giving New Orleans some badly needed draft capital. The front office needs to turn the first of those selections into an immediate contributor.

With Payton moved, the Saints’ next order of business involves getting out from under a mountain of salary-cap debt. They currently project more than $60 million over the cap and will need to make major slashes to the budget in order to reach compliance. For some players, that will mean extensions to lower 2023 cap numbers. But in other cases, New Orleans will have to wave goodbye to longtime friends.

Even so, the Saints could still make some veteran additions this offseason. Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders’ soon-to-be former quarterback, could intrigue New Orleans after multiple years of subpar play under center. Even if Carr doesn’t come, a signal-caller like Jimmy Garoppolo might become a viable alternative.