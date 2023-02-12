Giants Super Bowl odds: What New York needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The New York Giants are coming off a rebound season. They went 4-13 in 2021, hired Brian Daboll in the offseason and then went 9-7-1 in 2022 with a playoff trip. With the quick turnaround and the apparent rebuild avoidance, the Giants have +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 58 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York got out to a strong start in the 2022 season. They amassed a 6-2 record heading into their Week 9 bye week. The Giants had a tough second-half schedule going 1-3-1 from Week 10 to Week 14. Still, they were able to hang tough in the division and down the stretch to squeak into the playoffs. New York picked up a big Wild Card win against the Minnesota Vikings but fell in the Divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants Super Bowl 58 odds: +4000

The Giants are in for an interesting offseason. While their offensive personnel left much to be desired, they have some important decisions to make. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both set to hit free agency. New York could use their franchise tag to keep Barkley around, but they have to figure out what the options under center could be. Jones has an upside with his play, especially if they bring in a good receiver to pair him with. Either way, it would be tough for New York to get back into the playoff picture if they are without both Jones and Barkley.

Darius Slayton led the Giants in receiving last season. He played in 16 games and had 46 receptions on 71 targets for 724 yards and two touchdowns. While this was a solid output for him, it doesn’t represent a WR1 for an offense. One of the investments that New York needs to address in the offseason is bringing in a wide receiver that has the talent to elevate the quarterback’s play and draw the attention of the defense.

Speaking of defense, this should also be an area to address in the offseason. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux should take another step forward to help the pass rush, but the Giants were led in sacks by DT Dexter Lawrence. Don’t get me wrong, he is a good player, but New York could really benefit from another edge rusher to bring pressure to the quarterback. If they don’t address that need, then they need to look for another speedy linebacker that can drop into coverage or another lockdown corner to help the secondary.