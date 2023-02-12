Jets Super Bowl odds: What New York needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The New York Jets are coming off a downer season, but according to sportsbooks, there is hope on the horizon. The Jets have +2500 odds to win Super Bowl 58 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This ranks as the eighth-best odds in the league and the fifth-best in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jets finished with a 7-10 record and in last place in the AFC East. It became clear that the team lost all confidence in quarterback Zach Wilson as he was benched for Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler. New York dealt with injuries to the offense including Breece Hall tearing his ACL and veteran wide out Corey Davis dealing with several issues during the season.

New York Jets Super Bowl 58 odds: +2500

The Jets' main concern has to be to figure out who their quarterback is. They retain Wilson and Streveler, but Flacco and White are free agents. New York has the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They could be tempted to use it on a quarterback depending on their talent evaluations and how the board falls. New York has also been linked to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Whether it is he or another veteran quarterback, they need someone that can bring stability to the position.

The rest of the offense should be fine if it can stay healthy. Improving the offensive line also makes sense, as it does for the vast majority of teams. The Jets allowed 42 sacks last season and have C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and LT George Fant set to hit free agency. Whether it is bringing back McGovern or choosing to go in a different way, New York is going to have to protect whoever they decide to put under center.

New York’s defense is in a solid place. The team’s only real goal in that facet of the game should be to stay healthy and add some helpful depth pieces to just take some pressure off the stars. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is also expected to be a free agent and led the team with three interceptions. Jordan Whitehead will be retained, but the Jets could look to bring in another safety if they choose not to re-sign Joyner.