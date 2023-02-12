Texans Super Bowl odds: What Houston needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

For most of the 2022 season, the Houston Texans struggled on the field. That malaise has led to DraftKings Sportsbook giving the Texans +15000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII — the worst odds in the NFL.

That said, there were still some bright spots for the Texans last season. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce (939 yards rushing) looked like a franchise cornerstone before getting hurt, and young defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. impressed in flashes.

Houston Texans Super Bowl 58 odds: +15000

All signs point towards the Texans selecting Alabama quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, a necessary selection after getting two ineffective years from Davis Mills.

The Texans also made what might end up being the best hire from this offseason’s coaching cycle by picking former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be their next head coach. A former Texans linebacker, Ryans helped lead one of the best defenses in the NFL and should help turn around a Texans defense that was full of holes last season.

In addition to having the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Texans also hold the No. 12 pick, so look for them to pick a defender who could make an immediate impact like Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. They could also end up shelling out money to a highly-regarded free-agent defender like defensive end Samson Ebukam or linebacker Devin Bush.